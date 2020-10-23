US impose sanction on Iranian amb. to Baghdad

In a statement on Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury announced that the country has imposed sanctions on Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi and two other high-ranking Lebanese Hezbollah officials.

The statement claimed that Masjedi, a close adviser to former IRGC Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, played a formative role in the IRGC Quds Forces’s Iraq policy.

“In his decades of service with the group, Masjedi has overseen a program of training and support to Iraqi militia groups, and he has directed or supported groups that are responsible for attacks that have killed and wounded the US and coalition forces in Iraq,” the US Treasury Department further claimed.

The statement also claimed that Masjedi is responsible for financial transfers conducted for the benefit of the IRGC Quds Forces.

The Treasury Department also said in a separate statement that the US has imposed sanctions on two members of Lebanon's Hezbollah Central Council.

The US Treasury Department announced on Thursday that the country has imposed sanctions on five Iranian institutions claiming that they were trying to influence the 2020 US presidential election.

