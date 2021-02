Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to the US decision to withdraw from activating the snapback mechanism and the return of UN sanctions against Iran.

"US acknowledged Pompeo's claims re Res. 2231 had no legal validity. We agree," he wrote in a tweet on Friday.

"In compliance w/ 2231: US unconditionally & effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump," he added.

"We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures," he stressed.

