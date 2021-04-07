IAEA chief meets with EU rep. to discuss Iran's nuclear deal

In a tweet, IAEA chief pointed to the expert-level talks regarding the activation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reiterated, “Detailed exchange with 🇪🇺 @eu_eeas Deputy Secretary General @enriquemora_ in support of the ongoing consultations around #JCPOA. The @IAEAorg will continue to play its indispensable technical role to facilitate progress in the interest of all.”

Grossi also met and held talks with US Special Envoy for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley who had visited Vienna to participate in JCPOA technical talks.

According to the agreement reached yesterday between JCPOA member states in the Joint Commission meeting, two expert groups are scheduled to discuss technical aspects and details of issues related to the lifting of sanctions on Wednesday and Thursday and report the result to the Commission.

On Friday, April 9, a joint commission will be re-convened at the level of deputies and political directors to discuss obstacles once again. Based on the comments made by the parties, it seems that all parties involved in Iran’s nuclear deal are serious about returning to JCPOA.

