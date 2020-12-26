Medicine embargo on Iran example of terrorism

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, the head of the Iranian Parliament’s Human Rights Faction, Mohammad Sargazi spoke about the impact of the sanctions against Iran in terms of access to essential medicines and medical equipment.

Unfortunately, today, human rights have become a tool through which the dictators seek to achieve their goals and plots, he said, adding that they use sanctions as a tool to punish their opponents.

According to JCPOA, anti-Iran sanctions, especially in the field of medicine, were supposed to be lifted, the Iranian lawmaker said and added, “Today, not only the sanctions did not lift, but the enemies used other mechanisms so as to increase such sanctions.”

Of course, the Western countries do not confess that they have imposed a drug embargo on Iran, but in practice, they have created conditions in which it is not possible for Iranian pharmaceutical companies to buy needed medicine, he underlined.

Such a drug embargo against Iran, which results from the sanctions imposed by Western member states, is one of the examples of terrorism and a clear violation of international laws, he highlighted.

RHM/5104623