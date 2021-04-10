President Biden has choice to make about Iran: Khatibzadeh

"In interview with @camanpour, clarified that @POTUS has a choice to make: He can stick with Obama's deal. Or he can cling to Trump's sanctions, incl those anti-JCPOA designations with faux labels," he tweeted.

"What he can't do is to simultaneously pursue both," he added.

In his interview with CNN and Amanpour he said that it is impossible for Tehran to trust Washington after four years of relentless economic war against the Iranian people.

Emphasizing the need for the Biden administration to distance itself from Trump's failed policies against Iran, the spokesman said, "It seems that members of the current US administration are much more committed to Trump-era sanctions [against Iran] than to the Obama nuclear deal."

