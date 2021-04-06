104 Taliban members killed in Afghanistan in past 24h

The Afghan Ministry of Defense announced in a statement on Tuesday that last night, in the operations of the army forces in Ghazni, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Badghis, Faryab, Balkh, Helmand, Badakhshan and Kandahar provinces, a large number of weapons and ammunition of Taliban group were destroyed and 168 embedded mines have been neutralized as well.

Although the Afghan Ministry of Defense did not report any casualties or damage to the army during this period, according to Afghan media reports, government forces also suffered casualties at the same period.

Last night, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a government vehicle in Paghman, a suburb of Kabul, killing a police officer and wounding four others.

Clashes between government forces and the Taliban have intensified in various parts of Afghanistan, and Afghan officials say the group is prepared for more war.

