  1. Politics
Apr 6, 2021, 5:33 AM

22 Afghan military forces killed in Helmand province

22 Afghan military forces killed in Helmand province

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Following the Taliban attack on an Afghan army checkpoint in Helmand province, 22 Afghan soldiers were killed and 14 others were abducted.

A security source in Afghanistan's Helmand province, on condition of anonymity, said on Monday that 20 Afghan soldiers has been killed in a Taliban attack in Helmand province in Afghanistan, Anadolu reported.

Another 14 people were abducted and one escaped following an armed attack by Taliban forces on an Afghan army checkpoint in Nahri Saraj District.

Meanwhile, a car bomb was exploded at an Afghan army checkpoint in Nawa, Helmand province, killing two security personnel and wounding eight others.

MA/5182179

News Code 171737

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News