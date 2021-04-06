22 Afghan military forces killed in Helmand province

A security source in Afghanistan's Helmand province, on condition of anonymity, said on Monday that 20 Afghan soldiers has been killed in a Taliban attack in Helmand province in Afghanistan, Anadolu reported.

Another 14 people were abducted and one escaped following an armed attack by Taliban forces on an Afghan army checkpoint in Nahri Saraj District.

Meanwhile, a car bomb was exploded at an Afghan army checkpoint in Nawa, Helmand province, killing two security personnel and wounding eight others.

