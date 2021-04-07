Two killed, several injured in Nangarhar blast (+VIDEO)

The incident happened at around 06:30 am local time in Jalalabad city's district when the security forces were passing from the area and a bomb was placed on a roadside, the sources said, TOLO News reported.

“Some policemen were also wounded in the blast but most of the victims are civilians as the mine exploded in a crowded area,” according to the sources.

Local officials have not commented on the blast.

Local health officials said that “four of the wounded are in critical condition.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

