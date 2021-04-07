  1. Politics
Two killed, several injured in Nangarhar blast (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Two civilians were killed and 18 more were wounded in a bomb blast in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Wednesday morning, local sources said.

The incident happened at around 06:30 am local time in Jalalabad city's district when the security forces were passing from the area and a bomb was placed on a roadside, the sources said, TOLO News reported.

“Some policemen were also wounded in the blast but most of the victims are civilians as the mine exploded in a crowded area,” according to the sources.

Local officials have not commented on the blast. 

Local health officials said that “four of the wounded are in critical condition.” 

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.  

