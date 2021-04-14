Bomb blast in Afghan province leaves 25 dead, injured

As local officials have announced, the blast killed three civilians and wounded 22 others, including four security staff.

Farah is one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, located in the southwestern part of the country next to Iran.

Children, women, and the elderly were among the injured, sources say.

Local officials have put the charge of the blast on the Taliban but no one has claimed the responsibility for the explosion, yet.

