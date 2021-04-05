110 Taliban members killed in Afghanistan

In the past 24 hours, 110 members of Taliban were killed and 81 others wounded in various parts of Afghanistan, Afghan Army Special Operations Division said in a statement, TOLO News reported.

These individuals were killed or wounded in Ghazni, Nangarhar, Zabul, Herat, Kunduz, Baghlan and Kandahar provinces in Afghanistan, the statement added.

During the operation, a large number of Taliban weapons and ammunition were destroyed and about 90 of their motorcycles were seized by the army.

Clashes continue in different parts of Afghanistan as the two sides prepare themselves for a Turkish Peace Summit and each side is drawing up a plan for Afghanistan's political future.

In this regard, according to a document provided to Reuters, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will propose a three-stage plan as a "peace roadmap" at the next Turkish summit.

According to the document, Ashraf Ghani intends to reach an agreement with Taliban before the elections in Afghanistan and achieve a permanent ceasefire.

