Iran attaches great importance to ties with Kyrgyzstan: Zarif

The top diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in the capital city of Bishkek on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Zarif congratulated Japarov on his election as President of Kyrgyzstan and thanked him for paying attention to the existing capacities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Iranian diplomat also stressed the need to follow up on the previous decisions of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of the two countries, as well as the country’s readiness to hold the 13th meeting of the Commission.

Referring to the cultural and civilizational similarities between the two countries, Zarif stressed the importance of the welfare, security and prosperity of the Kyrgyz people for Iran.

The Kyrgyz president, for his party, stressed the importance of developing cooperation with Iran country and the existence of political relations and its continuation between the two states.

Japarov also expressed satisfaction with the parliamentary relations between the two countries, highlighting the high capacity for economic cooperation, especially in the fields of agriculture, medicine and construction.

He also appreciated the humanitarian assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

