Zarif terms meeting with Uzbek officials 'fruitful'

Iranian Foreign Minister took to Twitter to say, “Delighted to meet President Mirziyoyev and FM Kamilov in Uzbekistan”.

“Fruitful talks on ways to build on our millennia-old ties to propel our bilateral and regional cooperation”, referred to his meeting with Uzbek President.

“Next stops: Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan”, he added.



Yesterday, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif met and held talks with the President of Uzbekistan to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Uzbek president, for his turn, stressed the significance of relations between the two countries and emphasized the need for expanding bilateral cooperation as well as holding the 14th round of the Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in the shortest time possible.

In addition to discussing bilateral issues, the two sides also discussed the latest developments in the peace process in Afghanistan as well as cooperation between the two countries in the international arena.

On his first diplomatic tour in [Iranian calendar] year 1400 (started on March 21), Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Uzbekistan and is set to travel to three other central Asian countries as well.

RHM/IRN84285254