Iran, Kyrgyzstan discuss common threats, bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the instability and insecurity in Afghanistan is among the common threats of Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

He made the remark in his meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev in Bishkek on Tuesday. 

The visiting Iranian foreign minister congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart on the successful holding of elections in Kyrgyzstan and said, “I am very happy to be in Bishkek today and I seized the opportunity to talk to you at the beginning of your new government and emphasize significance of Kyrgyzstan's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

There are age-old, historical and civilizational relations between people of the two countries, Zarif added.

The common interests will provide Kyrgyzstan to take advantage of regional conditions to expand economic development and also easy access of Kyrgyzstan to the international waters and transit, Foreign Minister Zarif emphasized.

On his first diplomatic tour in [Iranian calendar] year 1400 (started on March 21), Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Uzbekistan and is set to travel to three other central Asian countries as well. 

