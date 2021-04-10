Worldwide distribution of vaccine, ‘shockingly’ imbalanced

In a tweet on Sat., Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote, “On average in high-income countries 1 in 4 people has received a #COVID19 vaccine.”

“In low-income countries it’s 1 in 500+. Scarcity of supply is driving vaccine nationalism and vaccine diplomacy. This is a time for partnership, not patronage. We must accelerate #VaccinEquity now!”

World Health Organization has long called for a fair distribution of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine worldwide, he said, adding that the World Health Organization is overseeing the COVAX project which aims to provide vaccines to poor countries.

More than 38 million doses of COVID-19 have so far been sent to about 100 countries in the world under COVAX project. This is while that it had been determined to send at least 100 million doses by the end of March 2021.

“We hope to achieve this goal by April and May in current year,” WHO chief added.

COVAX also hopes to deliver more than two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people in 190 countries in less than a year, the Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom continued.

MA/FNA14000121000427