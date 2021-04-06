CBI Gov. urges IMF, World Bank to act fairly

Addressing a G24 meeting on Monday, Hemmati said: "Demands are expected to be met without discrimination and not under the influence of political lobbies."

He stressed the need for unbiased support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and called for inclusive cooperation to transfer the technology of producing drugs for the COVID-19 and the distribution of the drug.

"Presently, what is very vital and important is global cooperation and the transfer of technical knowledge in the production and possibility of equitable production and distribution of vaccines at reasonable prices," he said.

Hemmati further said that there were morally no limitations to export COVID vaccines and the relevant medical equipment.

"IMF and WB have a key role to play in supporting member countries to mitigate the health and economic effects of the pandemic and the various stages of recovery," he noted.

Hemmati that the IMF was expected to fulfill the members' legal demands, away from any political lobbies and pressures.

He underscored that the IMF must have sufficient resources to meet the large financial needs of its members in the event of a crisis.

The G24 meeting was chaired by Hemmati in the presence of the heads of the IMF and the WB, and the heads of the member central banks.

Examining the global economy, contributing to the economic recovery of developing countries after the Coronavirus Pandemic, and promoting cooperation between members were the main topics of the meeting.

How to support international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and multilateral development banks from developing countries and increase low-interest loans to these countries and delay previous loans were also among the most important topics discussed at the meeting.

HJ/5182369