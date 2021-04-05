Zarif, Uzbek FM confer on Afghan peace, US sanctions on Iran

On his first diplomatic tour in [Iranian calendar] year 1400 (started on March 21) to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation in Central Asia, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on Monday morning in Tashkent.

Emphasizing the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan, the two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral relations in various fields, as well as US unilateral sanctions against Iran and cooperation on peace in Afghanistan.

Zarif and Kamilov also discussed the ways to expand cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transportation, transit and energy, culture and tourism

Emphasizing the regional position and international influence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kamilov stressed the expansion cooperation of the two countries in various fields, including cooperation in international forums, parliamentary cooperation between the friendship groups of the parliaments of the two countries, cooperation in the field of transportation and transit and use of Iran's port capacities along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Unilateral and oppressive US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, cooperation between the two countries in the Afghan peace process and cooperation in legal and international forums were other topics discussed by the foreign ministers of Iran and Uzbekistan.

Iranian foreign minister is also scheduled to meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev this afternoon.

Zarif is also scheduled to travel to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to meet with officials of these countries.

Developing relations with Central Asia, a region of civilizational, historical and cultural commonalities, has always been one of Iran's top priorities.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced Zarif’s visit to four Central Asian countries and tweeted that Foreign Minister Zarif is scheduled to visit four Central Asian countries from April 5 to 8 including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and his visit will focus on bilateral and regional cooperation.

