Zarif, Uzbek counterpart discuss regional, intl., bilateral relations

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Heading a delegation to Iran, Uzbekistan Foreign Minister has met with his Iranian counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Heading a delegation, Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov is currently in Iran. He met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday.

Two ministers discussed regional and international issues and exchanged views on how to develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

Zarif and Kamilov specifically discussed signing an agreement that would include cooperation on economic and trade issues, including energy cooperation (oil, gas and petrochemicals), railway transportation, consular services and tourism.

The two ministers also discussed t direct flight between the two countries to encourage interaction between businessmen and tourists from both countries, and also strengthening banking cooperation between the two countries.

Kamilov also presented a joint Afghanistan and Uzbekistan invitation to Zarif to participate in a security conference on Afghanistan scheduled in late March.

Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have come forward with a joint initiative to hold an international ministerial conference titled "Afghanistan – path to a peaceful future" in Tashkent in late March 2018.

