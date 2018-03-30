Iran ready to coop. with Uzbekistan to establish peace in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thu. that the Islamic Republic is ready to assist Uzbekistan in establishing peace and security in Afghanistan.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi held talks with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in Tashkent.

During the Thursday meeting held on the sidelines of Afghanistan Peace Conference in the Uzbek capital, Araghchi welcomed the new policies of Uzbek government as well as the cooperative and convergent approach of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev towards the regional issues.

The Iranian diplomat also expressed satisfaction with the initiative of President Mirziyoyev to hold Afghanistan Peace Conference.

He then described Afghanistan’s current situation as worrisome and expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to extend cooperation with Uzbekistan in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Touching on bilateral relations, Araghchi expressed satisfaction with the growing ties between the two sides in all fields, especially economy.

He then expressed hope that bilateral relations in economic, transportation and trade fields between Iran and Uzbekistan would further develop to fulfill all the available economic capacities in both countries.

For his part, the Uzbek foreign minister referred to the changes in political relations between Iran and Uzbekistan and expressed pleasure with the two sides’ cooperation to create peace and security in Afghanistan.

He also welcomed the upcoming visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Tashkent and said his country is prepared to enhance its ties with Iran in all political, economic and trade fields.

