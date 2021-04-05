Iran’s Zarif meets with Uzbek president for bilateral talks

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments of bilateral ties in various political, economic and cultural fields.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, who is in Tashkent to meet with the officials of Republic of Uzbekistan, met and held talks with President of Uzbekistan to discuss issues of mutual interest.

While expounding the latest developments of relations between the two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan in various political, economic and cultural areas, Iranian foreign minister emphasized the development of cooperation and interaction with the Republic of Uzbekistan and within the framework of extensive capacities existing in the field of cooperation between the two countries.

Uzbek president, for his turn, stressed the significance of relations between the two countries and emphasized the need for expanding bilateral cooperation as well as holding 14th round of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in the shortest time possible.

In addition to discussing bilateral issues, the two sides also discussed the latest developments in the peace process in Afghanistan as well as cooperation between the two countries in the international arena.

On his first diplomatic tour in [Iranian calendar] year 1400 (started on March 21) to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation in Central Asia, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on Monday morning in Tashkent.

