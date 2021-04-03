Washington has to remove inconsistent sanctions with JCPOA

"It's been many years since the United States has had that kind of engagement with Iran. It's going to be indirect. But we have seen the product of several years in which the Trump administration had tried to impose maximum pressure on Iran, withdrawing from the deal, trying to get Iran to surrender", claimed Malley in an interview with PBS' Judy Woodruff.

His remarks came after Washington announced that it will participate in the next JCPOA Commission meeting in Vienna.

"So, our goal is to see whether we could agree on a road map back to compliance for both sides", he claimed.

The United States knows that, in order to get back into compliance, it's going to have to lift those sanctions that are inconsistent with the deal that was reached with Iran and the other countries involved in the nuclear deal, he also claimed.

Washington has to remove those sanctions that are inconsistent with the deal if Iran is prepared to retract those steps and reverse its retaliatory measures to reduce its commitments to the deal, he added.

RHM/PR