  1. World
  2. North America
Apr 3, 2021, 10:24 AM

US envoy for Iran:

Washington has to remove inconsistent sanctions with JCPOA

Washington has to remove inconsistent sanctions with JCPOA

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Washington has to remove those sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA if Iran is prepared to reverse its retaliatory measures to reduce its commitments to the deal, claimed Robert Malley, the US special envoy to Iran.

"It's been many years since the United States has had that kind of engagement with Iran. It's going to be indirect. But we have seen the product of several years in which the Trump administration had tried to impose maximum pressure on Iran, withdrawing from the deal, trying to get Iran to surrender", claimed Malley in an interview with PBS' Judy Woodruff.

His remarks came after Washington announced that it will participate in the next JCPOA Commission meeting in Vienna. 

"So, our goal is to see whether we could agree on a road map back to compliance for both sides", he claimed.

The United States knows that, in order to get back into compliance, it's going to have to lift those sanctions that are inconsistent with the deal that was reached with Iran and the other countries involved in the nuclear deal, he also claimed.

Washington has to remove those sanctions that are inconsistent with the deal if Iran is prepared to retract those steps and reverse its retaliatory measures to reduce its commitments to the deal, he added. 

RHM/PR

News Code 171598

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News