Vienna meeting aims to ‘rapidly’ finalize JCPOA measures

“At virtual JCPOA JC meeting, Iran & EU/E3+2 agreed to resume in-person talks in Vienna next Tues,” Zarif tweeted referring to today’s JCPOA Joint Commission that was held online.

“Aim: Rapidly finalize sanction-lifting & nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures,” added the minister.

The minister also reacted to some reports of US’ presence in Tuesday’s meeting. “No Iran-US meeting. Unnecessary,” he highlighted.

Earlier, Wall Street Journal claimed that a US delegation will participate in the meeting although they will not have any direct talks with Iranian diplomats.

MAH/FNA 14000113000343