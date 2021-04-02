  1. Politics
Apr 2, 2021, 4:59 PM

Vienna meeting aims to ‘rapidly’ finalize JCPOA measures

Vienna meeting aims to ‘rapidly’ finalize JCPOA measures

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the next week’s session of the JCPOA Commission seeks to finalize measures required to revive the deal.

“At virtual JCPOA JC meeting, Iran & EU/E3+2 agreed to resume in-person talks in Vienna next Tues,” Zarif tweeted referring to today’s JCPOA Joint Commission that was held online.

“Aim: Rapidly finalize sanction-lifting & nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures,” added the minister.

The minister also reacted to some reports of US’ presence in Tuesday’s meeting. “No Iran-US meeting. Unnecessary,” he highlighted.

Earlier, Wall Street Journal claimed that a US delegation will participate in the meeting although they will not have any direct talks with Iranian diplomats.

MAH/FNA 14000113000343

News Code 171584

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News