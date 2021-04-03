'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' to vie at US filmfest.

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' narrates the story of a family who must move from their village.

The film is a product of Iran, Germany and Canada, produced by Mehdi Koohzadeh.

The cast includes Fariba Talebi, Saeed Ahmadi, Fariba Torkashvand, Farahnaz Manafizaher, Rhamat Sekar khand, Foujan Ahmadi, Mahshid Khosravi, Iman Saraf, Arezou Balalidehkordi, Sarina Yousefi , Mohammad Eghlimi, Amir Abbas Ghazaei, Avin Koohzadeh.

The film has been screened at the 42nd edition of the Efebo d'Oro in Italy, International Children’s Film Festival Bangladesh, and the 74th edition of the Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Salerno in Italy.

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' competes with films from Japan, India, Switzerland and the Netherlands in the 22nd edition of the Bare Bones International Film Festival.

The Bare Bones International Film and Music Festival was founded in 1999 by the Darkwood Film Arts Institute in the city of Muskogee, Oklahoma to showcase independent motion picture projects. The festival will be held on April 22-25, 2021 in the US.

ZZ/5179853