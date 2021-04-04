'Snowy Heart' to go on screen at Brazilian film festival

Directed and written by Alireza Biglari and produced by Neda Biglari, 'Snowy Heart' will be screened at the 29th edition of the Ecocine - Festival Internacional de Cinema Ambiental e Direitos Humanos in Brazil.

The theme of 'Snowy Heart' is about world peace and the synopsis of the short title reads, “Only love can save the world”.

The only actress in the short film is Dina Norouzi.

‘Snowy Heart’ has previously participated in 25 international film festivals, including the 2020 Alter do Chao Film Festival in Brazil, the 18th Environmental Short Film Festival in Turkey, and the 2020 Māoriland Film Festival in New Zealand.

The 29th edition of the Ecocine - Festival Internacional de Cinema Ambiental e Direitos Humanos is underway in Brazil with the theme of "Environment and Human Rights".

