Iranian documentary finds way to Copenhagen film fest.

“Eastwood” is to vie at the 'Wave Award' section of the event.

The Iranian documentary is the story of an amateur filmmaker who, after seeing a picture of a man like Clint Eastwood in a newspaper, sets out on a journey to find him. A short part of this film was shot in Tehran and the main part of the film was shot in Sirjan city and its surrounding villages.

CPH:DOX has revealed its line-up of competition titles for 2021, set to run from April 21 to May 2.

The program includes films that focus on the dominance of tech giants, new democratic movements, decolonization, and climate change among other topics.

The competition programs consist of 64 titles with 47 world premieres, nine international premieres, and six European premieres. In total, 58% of the titles (37 films) are directed by one or more women. This increases to 66% when including films co-directed by male and female directors.

This year’s edition has moved into April from its original dates of March 17-28, as a result of Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark. The decision has been made to provide a better chance of staging physical events and screenings in theatres, while plans continue for a digital program that will be available to Danish audiences.

