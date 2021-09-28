'Metamorphosis in Slaughterhouse' wins 2 awards in Spain

Iranian film 'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' directed by Javad Daraei won the best screenplay award and the best film award at the Spanish Cine No Visto film festival.

The sixth edition of the Cine No Visto film festival was held from 18 September to 27 in Linares, Spain.

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' narrates the story of a family who must move from their village.

The film is a 2020 production of Iran, Germany, and Canada, produced by Mehdi Koohzadeh.

The cast includes Fariba Talebi, Saeed Ahmadi, Fariba Torkashvand, Farahnaz Manafizaher, Rhamat Sekar khand, Foujan Ahmadi, Mahshid Khosravi, Iman Saraf, Arezou Balalidehkordi, Sarina Yousefi , Mohammad Eghlimi, Amir Abbas Ghazaei, Avin Koohzadeh.

The film has been screened at the 42nd edition of the Efebo d'Oro in Italy, International Children’s Film Festival Bangladesh, and the 74th edition of the Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Salerno in Italy.

The film won two awards at the Bare Bones International Film Festival, held in Oklahoma in the US. It has also won the grand prize of the 17th edition of the Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival in the US.

