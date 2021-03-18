Iranian film 'The Chick' to vie at Hong Kong Intl. Filmfest.

The forty-fifth edition of the Hong Kong International Film Festival will be held for 12 days from April 1 to 12, 2021 in China.

During the mentioned period, "The Chick", directed by Bijan Arabi will be screened in the competitive short film section of this Chinese festival.

The short film depicts the story of a female Iranian cook and an illegal female Afghan immigrant who work at a border café and they are so emotionally dependent on each other.

"In order to save the sick Afghan girl from the human traffickers, the Iranian woman is left with no choice but to send her to the women’s prison by any means, where she can get health insurance and have surgery for free, but…" reads the synopsis of the film.

