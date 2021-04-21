US film fest to host 'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse'

Riverside International Film Festival will be held from April 27 to May 1 through online platforms.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Javad Daraei, 'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' will be screened at this film festival.

The film is a product of Iran, Germany, and Canada, produced by Mehdi Koohzadeh.

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' narrates the story of a family who must move from their village.

The cast includes Fariba Talebi, Saeed Ahmadi, Fariba Torkashvand, Farahnaz Manafizaher, Rhamat Sekar khand, Foujan Ahmadi, Mahshid Khosravi, Iman Saraf, Arezou Balalidehkordi, Sarina Yousefi , Mohammad Eghlimi, Amir Abbas Ghazaei, Avin Koohzadeh.

The film has been screened at at least 17 international film festivals so far.

