'Yeva' wins audience award at Rome Francophone film fest.

The event took place online from 17 to 21 March 2021.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia Tsovinar Hambardzumyan and the director of the film "Yeva" Anahid Abad also attended the awards ceremony.

Yeva is a 2017 Armenian drama film directed by Armenian-Iranian filmmaker Anahit Abad.

The joint Iranian and Armenian produced film financed by the National Cinema Center of Armenia and Iran's Farabi Cinema Foundation is Anahid Abad's first long film feature.

The film, set in the village of Dadivank, a few years after the first Nagorno-Karabakh war, tells how war affects people's destiny in the long term, bringing pain and suffering.

It tells the story of a young woman who flees Yerevan to the Artsakh Republic with her daughter to escape her in-laws, but events follow her there.

It was selected as the Armenian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards held in 2018 but it was not nominated.

