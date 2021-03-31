Malaysia’s Deputy FM to visit Iran, Turkey, Qatar

Foreign Ministry in a statement today said these visits underscore the great importance Malaysia attaches to its relations and partnerships with the three countries in West Asia, the Sun Daily reported.

Kamarudin is scheduled to hold meetings with his counterparts and other relevant stakeholders in the three countries.

“High on the agenda is the enhancement of the already strong multi-faceted collaboration, including the post-Covid-19 pandemic recovery, as well as exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual concern,“ the statement said.

According to the Ministry, the official visits will be subjected to strict Covid-19 preventative standard operating procedure (SOP) as agreed upon by the Health Ministry, National Security Council as well as the relevant health authorities in Turkey, Qatar, and Iran.

RHM/PR