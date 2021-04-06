Iran, Malaysia emphasize developing bilateral, regional coop.

Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Seyyed Rasoul Mohajer met and held talks in Tehran on Tuesday regarding the developing and broadening bilateral and regional relations.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Seyyed Rasoul Mohajer pointed to the historical relations between the two countries of Iran and Malaysia and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to develop relations with Malaysia including request of government of this country to facilitate economic and trade relations between the two countries.

While emphasizing the successful presence of Iranians including traders, merchants, educated and elite people in this country, he stressed the need for solving their problems such as providing banking and financial services as well as solving consular problems and finalizing judicial documents between the two countries.

Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar, for his turn, expressed his satisfaction with his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and pointed to the development of relations between the two countries is the main purpose of his visit to Iran.

He expressed hope that with the removal of obstacles, including COVID-19, the two sides would witness the growing development of relations between the two countries in various sectors, especially economic and trade.

