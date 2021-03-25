Positions taken by IAEA chief on JCPOA, ‘nonconstructive’

Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations said that positions adopted by director general of International Atomic Energy Agency on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is ‘nonconstructive’.

Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to the recent remarks of the Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, who linked the future of JCPOA to the transparency of the ‘undeclared uranium’ claim in Iran and reiterated that continuation of adopting positions, ranging from political to technical positions, is nonconstructive and destructive.

Leader’s remarks clear any excuse to be used by 5+1 states

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that explicit remarks made by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in his annual speech on the occasion of Iranian New Year, cleared any excuse to be used by 5+1 states.

Countries violating right of nations cannot be claimant of HR

While rejecting the draft resolution on human rights situation in Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman emphasized that countries that violate rights of other nations cannot sit in position of claimant in a country.

Iran’s Zarif congrats Pakistan on Independence Day

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif felicitated the anniversary of independence of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Pakistani nation and government.

In a tweet on Tue., Zarif wrote, “On this day 65 years ago, Pakistan became the world's 1st Islamic republic. We're proud to count Pakistan among our close fraternal neighbors, and we look forward to jointly working to expand ties between our governments and nations.”

Tajik president felicitates Rouhani on Nowruz

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in a message on Tuesday congratulated his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of the Iranian New Year ‘Nowruz’.

Payments’ problem in trade between Iran, India to be resolved

The Indian government announced on Wednesday that Iran and India are considering using other currencies to continue trade between the two countries, so that New Delhi hopes that payments’ problem will be resolved next month.

No obstacle to be created in Iran determination to protect HR

Iran's Permanent Representative to UN Office in Geneva said that no obstacle will be created in Iran’s determination to protect human rights.

Iran participates in PTA meeting of Group of D-8

The meeting of customs officials of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) of Eight Developing Countries “D-8” was held with the participation of delegations from Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia.

