Beijing says will safeguard Iran oil deal, defend mutual ties

Following the news of Washington's warning to Beijing about continuing oil deals with Tehran, Chinese Minister of Commerce stressed that China will protect its oil agreements with Iran.

Gao Feng Chinese Minister of Commerce announced on Thursday that his country is working to safeguard its oil deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran and to defend the legitimate interests of Sino-Iran relations.

Iran to change oil export to Oman Sea terminals

President Hassan Rouhani said that export of major part of crude oil will take place from terminals of Oman Sea in the current Iranian year started on March 21, 2021.

President Rouhani made the remarks on Thursday at the inaugural ceremony of 39 national projects in trade and economic zones in different parts of the country.

Unilateral sanctions on Iran, example of economic terrorism

Iranian Parliament Speaker said that imposition of unilateral sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran is the clear example of economic terrorism.

Speaking at the Fourth Conference of the Speakers of the Neighbors of Afghanistan and Turkey under the theme of “Countering Terrorism and Strengthening Regional Ties” on Thursday, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf reiterated that imposition of unilateral sanctions imposed against the Iranian people is the clear example of economic terrorism, so that terrorism knows no boundary in claiming the lives of innocent people.

20 economic projects come on stream in Aras Free Zone

Concurrent with the inaugural ceremony of several important and large economic projects at Special Economic and Free Zones, a number of 20 economic projects were put into operation at Aras Free Trade and Industrial Zone.

US Trump’s policy of maximum pressure on Iran has failed

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that former US President Trump’s maximum pressure policy against Islamic Republic of Iran has failed.

In a reaction to the claim of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of Foreign Ministers of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) held in Belgian capital Brussels on Wed., he stated that current US President Biden’s administration should acknowledge that former US President Trump’s maximum pressure policy against the Islamic Republic of Iran has failed.

Afghan govt. is committed to Iran’s water rights from Helmand

Iranian Foreign Minister said that government of Afghanistan is committed to Iran’s water rights from Helmand River.

Speaking on Wed. in response to a question regarding the remarks raised with relation to the inauguration of Kamal Khan Dam in Afghanistan, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Helmand River has a defined legal regime and Iran's water rights are well defined and Afghan government is committed to it.

