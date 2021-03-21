JCPOA has a defined road map; no need for negotiations

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, has a defined road map and there is no need for new negotiations.

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Katibzadeh said no talks are on the horizon with the US, noting that the only thing that is needed is for the US to stick to its own obligations, re-enter the JCPOA deal, and lift its current sanctions that have cost the Islamic Republic a trillion dollars in damage.

Regarding the claims on US messages to Iran, the diplomat said, "Until now, Iran hasn't received any message, either direct or indirect, from the new US administration.”

Nuclear energy diplomacy on economic development track

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiee said that the country’s nuclear energy diplomacy is moving along the economic development track.

In a message on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the nationalization of the oil industry by the late Mohammad Mosaddegh, Rabiei said the day is reminiscent of a great but unfinished national epic.

The government spokesman added that the bill to nationalize the oil industry explicitly introduced control of the priceless national asset to contribute to peace in the world.

Iran's private sec. willing to coop. with Slovenian companies

The Iranian ambassador to Slovenia said the Iranian private sector is inclined to cooperate with Slovenian companies, announcing his readiness to facilitate the process.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Iran to Slovenia, Kazem Shafei, met with the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Slovenia this week.

During the meeting, the capacities of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries were examined.

The latest state of trade and economic relations between the two countries as well as ways to develop, maintain and strengthen economic and trade relations between Iran and Slovenia were also explored.

Iran ready to share COVID-19 know-how with Azerbaijan

Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said the country is ready to share its experiences and know-how in the battle against the coronavirus with Azerbaijan.

In a phone talk with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on Saturday, Vaezi mentioned Nowruz as one of the cultural commonalities of the two countries and said, “The two countries have many areas for expanding relations, including cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, scientific and academic fields, as well as tourism.”

'Year of Production, Support and Elimination of Obstacles'

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in his annual speech for the Iranian New Year named the year 1400 as the “Year of Production: Support and Elimination of Obstacles".

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, issued a message on the beginning of the new year wherein he described the year 1399 as the year of the manifestation of the Iranian nation's capabilities both in face of covid and in confronting the enemy's maximum pressure.

He stated, "Today the enemies openly acknowledge that the 'maximum pressure' has failed."

‘Nowruz’ harbinger of better days for Iranian nation: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani says Nowruz, which marks the first day of spring and the beginning of the Iranian New Year, is the harbinger of better days for development and prosperity.

In his Nowruz message on Saturday, Rouhani congratulated the Iranian nation on the beginning of the New Year, especially the healthcare staff who have been selflessly battling the COVID-19 pandemic

The president said that the winter of hardship and suffering is coming to an end and the path to development is open.

Iran COVID-19 update: 7,540 cases, 75 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,540 COVID-19 infections and 75 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,790,805 with the death toll standing at 61,724.

According to Lari, 3,849 patients are in critical condition while 1,536,606 patients have recovered.

So far more than 12.1 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

Iran, Croatia discuss expansion of economic coop.

Iran’s ambassador to Zagreb expressed the country’s willingness to expand the economic cooperation with Croatia.

Iranian Ambassador to Zagreb Parviz Esmaeili met and held talks with the chairman of Croatia-Iran parliamentary friendship group at the Croatian parliament, Zlatko Hasanbegovic, this week.

During the meeting, he referred to the friendly and deep-rooted political and cultural ties between Iran and Croatia and said the two sides should use ample opportunities for the promotion of economic exchanges between the two countries.

ZZ/