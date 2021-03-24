Iran censures crimes of Saudi-led coalition against Yemenis

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran released a statement on Tuesday on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the Saudi coalition's military invasion against Yemen, censuring Saudi-led coalition crimes against Yemenis.

Defending of Persian Gulf islands IRGC's duty: cmdr.

Stating that defending of Persian Gulf islands is IRGC's duty, the commander of the IRGC navy said that during the unstable situation of the region, Iran has been able to represent an authoritative power.

The commander made the remarks in his visit to the southern Iranian islands of Farur, Siri, and Abu Musa.

Iran prepared to return to world oil markets

The CEO of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) said Iran is prepared the return to the global oil markets given the enhancement of oil production in the company.

Ahmad Mohammadi stated that his company experienced a 30% increase in its oil production in the first half of the previous Iranian calendar year which began on March 21st 2020, adding, "According to plans, production will increase by another 10% by the end of the new calendar year of 1400 compared to the current figure."

UK must be committed pragmatically in honoring Iran’s debt: Hatami

Iranian Defense minister underlined that the UK must take practical steps to honor Iran’s debt.

Reacting to the recent remarks of UK defense secretary, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said, “Although Ben Wallace, the British Secretary of Defense, has reiterated the need to clear the payments of military agreements between the two sides and the need to pay the debt to the Islamic Republic of Iran after forty-two years, there is always a gap between the British authorities' position and practical will.”

British defense secretary says Britain must honor Iran debt

The UK defense secretary has said that Britain should clear a standing debt with Iran. Ben Wallace told Times Radio it was “absolutely right” that “we should honor that debt”.

Speaking about the case, he said: “What we’ve said very clearly is that we comply with the law and the rule of law . . . we should honor that debt and we should find ways to return it to Iran.

Sareh Javanmardi wins silver at Shooting Para Sport World Cup

Iranian shooter Sareh Javanmardi won a silver medal on the sixth day of the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Al Ain, the UAE.

Javanmardi claimed the medal in the P4 women's 50m pistols with a score of 223.4.

Tajik Foreign Minister congratulates Zarif on Nowruz

In a message to Iran's FM Zarif, Tajikstan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin congratulated the occasion of Nowruz.

"I am proud to congratulate you and your esteemed colleagues on the occasion of the arrival of Nowruz, the revival of nature," Muhriddin wrote.

21 prisoners swapped between Iran, Turkey

Following the implementation of the agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey for the convicts' swap, 21 prisoners were exchanged at the Bazargan border, said an official at Iran's Ministry of Justice.

Rouhani wishes speedy recovery for Pakistani PM Imran Khan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wished a speedy recovery for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan from Covid-19.

In a message sent on Tuesday, Rouhani wished a speedy recovery for Imran Khan after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Putin felicitates Rouhani on Nowruz

Russian President Putin, in a message on Tues. congratulated his Iranian counterpart Rouhain on the occasion of Nowruz.

President Rouhani congratulates Pakistan on National day

President Rouhani sent separate messages to the Pakistani President and Prime Minister to congratulate them on the advent of Pakistan Day.

MA