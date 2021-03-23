Chinese FM to visit Iran in few days

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced on Mon. that the Chinese Foreign Minister is to pay a visit to Iran.

As he said, by the invitation of Iranian FM Zarif, his counterpart Wang Yi will be in Tehran on March 26 and 27.

Khatibzadeh added: "In addition to talks with his Iranian counterpart, the Chinese Foreign Minister will also meet with the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani."

Iran underlines reaching lasting stability in Afghanistan

In a phone talk with UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy on Afghanistan, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Taherian underscored the vitality of reaching permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Jean Arnault and Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian hold a phone conversation on Monday.

In this conversation, the two sides, while reviewing the various dimensions of the developments in Afghanistan, stressed the need to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people and accelerate the achievement of lasting peace and stability through diplomatic and political means.

Iran rejects abduction of Iraqi ship

The Director-General of Maritime Affairs of Iran Ports and Maritime Organization rejected the news of the abduction of an Iraqi tug boat, Delme1 (T4), in the territorial waters of Iran published by some Arab media.

Hossein Abbasnejad, referring to the news published in some Arab media about the abduction of an Iraqi vessel in Iran, rejected the relevant news.

He explained that on March 5, after receiving an emergency message from an unidentified vessel in the vicinity of Saudi waters, a lifeboat was sent to the position from the Iranian port of Deir.

7,357 infected, 80 killed in Iran by COVID-19 in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,357 COVID-19 new infections and 80 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,808,422 with the death toll standing at 61,877.

According to Lari, 3,861 patients are in critical condition while over 1,549,649 patients have recovered.

So far, over 12.122 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

