President congratulates Pakistan on National day

In separate messages, the Iranian President congratulated Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of Pakistan National Day and expressed hope that the joint efforts of the two countries' officials would lead to significant steps to improve bilateral relations in all dimensions.

“I hope that we will witness the development and deepening of the relations between the two great nations of Iran and Pakistan in all fields of mutual interest, considering the vast capabilities and rich cultural and civilizational commonalities of the two brother and Muslim countries,” Rouhani wrote.

In his message to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Rouhani expressed his hope for growing prosperity of relations between the two neighboring countries at all levels to protect the interests of the two nations.

He also wished for the health and success of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan and the well-being of the honorable people of the Islamic Republic.

HJ/5174516