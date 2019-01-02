Rouhani extends congratulations to Bangladesh on successful parliamentary elections

In a message published on Wednesday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the successful holding of recent parliamentary elections in Bangladesh and the victory of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

In his message, President Rouhani also expressed hope that given cultural and religious ties between the two nations of Iran and Bangladesh and the appropriate potentials of the two countries, bilateral relations between the two will further expand based on the mutual interests of the two nations.

Rouhani at the end of his message, further wished health and success for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and well-being for the people of Bangladesh.

