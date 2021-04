In a message on Saturday to his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, Rouhani congratulated the anniversary of the National Day to the government and people of Syria.

"By using the great capacities and capabilities of the two countries, valuable steps can be taken to establish peace and stability in the region and expand relations in all fields," the message read.

He also wished Bashar al-Assad health and success, the Syrian people prosperity, and happiness.

