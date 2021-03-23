Rouhani wishes speedy recovery for Pakistani PM Imran Khan

In a message sent on Tuesday, Rouhani wished a speedy recovery for Imran Khan after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Referring to the difficult and complex situation created by the pandemic, he expressed the hope that this disease would be eradicated from human society as soon as possible.

Rouhani also expressed readiness to provide any assistance and cooperation in sharing knowledge and experiences in combating the disease with the friendly and Muslim country of Pakistan.

