Rouhani felicities National Day of Armenia

In separate messages to the Armenian president and prime minister, Rouhani felicitated the arrival of the National Day of Armenia and expressed hope that Tehran-Yerevan relations expand further in the future.

In a message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Rouhani noted, “I hope that considering the historical, cultural and social ties between the two countries, and in the light of the efforts made by officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia, we will see the expansion of bilateral relations to ensure the interests of both nations.”

Addressing the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a separate message, Rouhani noted, “Undoubtedly, the common cultural and social ties between the two countries will pave the way for the development and deepening of bilateral relations, and the people of the two nations will become a model for constructive and friendly relations among the countries of the world.”

