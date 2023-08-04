  1. Culture
Iran, Pakistan voice commitment to boost cultural ties

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism met with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi in Islamabad, where the two sides committed to improving cultural bonds between the states, specialy in the tourism sector.

Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami, who has traveled to Islamabad to attend the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation’s tourism conference, met with President Alvi on Friday. The meeting was also attended by Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan.

The office of the president of Pakistan issued a statement, revealing that Alvi and Zarghami expressed their shared desire to strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The two sides also called for measures to boost cooperation in the tourism sector.

President Alvi expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, stating that Pakistan highly values its relationship with Iran, based on historical, cultural, and religious ties.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani tourism brand called "Salaam Pakistan" was unveiled in a ceremony on Friday attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Zarghami.

During the ceremony, Zarghami received a plaque of commemoration for the "Salaam Pakistan" brand from the Pakistani prime minister.

