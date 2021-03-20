JCPOA has a defined road map; no need for negotiations

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Katibzadeh said no talks are on the horizon with the US, noting that the only thing that is needed is for the US to stick to its own obligations, re-enter the JCPOA deal, and lift its current sanctions that have cost the Islamic Republic a trillion dollars in damage.

Regarding the claims on US messages to Iran, the diplomat said, "Until now, Iran hasn't received any message, either direct or indirect, from the new US administration.”

He added that Tehran is not planning to dispatch any messages to the US either, especially given the fact that it was Washington that decided to leave one of the "longest and most detailed international agreements."

Khatibzadeh underlined that the problem is that Washington is not willing to budge. Sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump are still in place, Iranian diplomats in New York City remain restricted in their movements, and the current administration has not taken any steps to punish those responsible for the murder of top Iranian anti-terror commander Ghasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in January 2020 in Iraq.

Stressing that the US policy of maximum pressure has failed, Khatibzadeh said, “If we look at statistics, released by international bodies such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, we will see that the recession in Iran is officially over and that that positive trend is projected to go on."

Referring to ties with regional countries, the Iranian spokesman said, "The UAE has been one of our main trade partners and effective steps have been taken to boost ties. Relations with Saudi Arabia differ significantly. Unfortunately, they cannot be branded as neighborly. Qatar, on the other hand, maintains respectful and close relations with Iran. It has always focused on utilizing all its possibilities to act as a mediator in regional disputes, and that's why we welcome the efforts of our Qatari colleagues."

Khatibzadeh, elsewhere in his remarks, criticized Seoul Government for failure to pay its arrears to Iran, saying that South Korean Government needs to respect international law and Iranian sovereignty rights.

He said that Iranian courts of law will use Universal Jurisdiction to issue rulings against South Korean Government for blocking Iranian assets in Seoul under the pretext of the US unlawful sanctions.

"The Iranian courts have carefully considered both the civil and criminal aspects of the case. Verdicts will be handed down very soon and we will announce the names of all the criminals and those involved, according to international law, it will be easier for Iran to prosecute."

MNA/FNA/13991229000597/PR