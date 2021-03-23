Iranian amb., Ryabkov confer on JCPOA

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need for close cooperation between all parties present in the JCPOA to ensure the sustainable implementation of this agreement in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Russia's FM said on Monday that Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA proves the violation of international law and its inability to reach agreements with other countries.

"The United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and is now trying to revive it. Not only did it suspend its commitments, but it also barred all other countries from complying with UN Security Council resolutions," he said, "This is a clear violation of international law and shows the country's complete inability to negotiate."

"Such initiatives should be encouraged and supported, and we should form a coalition as large as possible of countries that oppose this illegal (sanctions) action," the Russian foreign minister said.

Sergey Lavrov also criticized the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and expressed hope that Washington would stick to its intention to return to the deal.

