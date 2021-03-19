JCPOA alive solely due to Iran's responsible conduct

In a tweet on Friday, Zarif wrote, “To appease a terrorist regime with illicit nukes, E3 urge Iran to act responsibly.”

“Reality check: The JCPOA is alive SOLELY because of Iran's responsible conduct,” he added.

The top diplomat advised the JCPOA parties that “Instead of coordinating with enemy No.1 of the JCPOA, the EU/E3 & US must act responsibly & comply with UNSCR 2231."

Zarif's tweet came in reaction to French President Emanuel Macron who, during a trip to the Occupied Palestinian lands, repeated the baseless claims against Iran and said, “Iran must stop worsening the nuclear situation that is already serious by accumulating violations of the Vienna accord.”

This is while the French president failed to mention the European’s lack of commitment to their responsibilities under the nuclear accord since the withdrawal of the US in 2018.

MNA