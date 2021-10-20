National agreement to bring peace, stability in Afghanistan

"(Doha process),(Moscow format),(6+2), (+Troika), (Neighborhood summit),(Shanghai mechanism), (EU Summit for AF), (Quartet of China, Iran, Russia, Pakistan), (Afghan Dialogues), and several other initiatives in search of peace, stability, and security for Afghanistan", General Director of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"But peace and stability will be established in this country only with a national agreement for an inclusive government", Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi added.

Tehran will host a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors plus Russia next week, the Iranian foreign ministry has confirmed, with the October 27 event witnessing the presence of all six foreign ministers.

During a press conference on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that in addition to Iran and Russia, the meeting will be attended by China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, who all have land borders with Afghanistan.

RHM/FNA14000728000059