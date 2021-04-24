Afghanistan FM tests positive for Covid-19

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar attended a virtual meeting with his Turkish and Pakistani counterparts in Istanbul.

He had been scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting with Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Turkey, however, the meeting was held virtually after he tested positive for the Covid-19.

“Regretfully I tested positive for Covid-19 & had to attend the T/L Meeting virtually. Immensely grateful to H.E @MevlutCavusoglu and my hosts for providing all the medical treatment & care while also ensuring successful convening of our much anticipated trilateral meeting”, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said in his Twitter account.

