FM Zarif discusses Afghan political situation with Turkish, Qatari counterparts

Zarif held separate phone conversations with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday, discussing the latest political situation in Afghanistan.

The top exchanged views also the developments in the Afghan peace process.

During the talks, the sides also addressed the coronavirus pandemic which has been sweeping across the world, stressing that the fight against the virus needs global cooperation.

Earlier, Zarif held a phone conversation with the caretaker of Afghanistan's National Security Advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined the need to boost unity among different Afghan groups, establish peace in the country and increase bilateral relations.

