Mar 12, 2021, 1:30 PM

Car bomb explosion injures Afghan soldier in Wardak

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – A car bomb blast injured an Afghan soldier in the central province of Maidan Wardak, according to the Ministry of Interior on Friday.

"Two suicide attackers staged a car bomb blast close to a special force base in Maidan Wardak," the Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday, according to Russian Sputnik news agency.

The ministry added that a soldier was injured.

The attack was followed by clashes between the special forces and the Taliban fighters, a source told Sputnik.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.

