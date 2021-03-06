7 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack

7 Afghan army forces have been killed and 4 others injured in a Taliban attack in Balkh province on Saturday, TOLO News reported.

Taliban have not commented on the attack so far.

The country has been experiencing a growing number of explosions and terrorist attacks in the past months. In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

