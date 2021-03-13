Suspects for two terrorist attacks arrested in France

French General Directorate of Homeland Security (DGSI) announced on Saturday that it has arrested two 17- and 18-year-old teenagers on suspicion of plotting to carry out two terrorist attacks, Le Parisien daily reported.

DGSI announced that one of these individuals has been arrested on outskirts of French capital Paris and the other in Marseille on suspicion of committing acts of violence against the French army.

According to the report, interrogators in the case stated that one of the detainees owned a telegram channel that contained "retaliatory" messages.

No information has so far been released on identities and nationalities of the detainees.

